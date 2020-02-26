Ghana: Police Impound 222 Motorcycles, 14 Tricycles

At least 222 motorcycles and 14 tricycles have been impounded by the police in separate operations in Accra.

The riders were apprehended for various road traffic offences such as riding unregistered motorcycles, riding without insurance, riding without helmet and licences among others.

The Dansoman Divisional Police impounded 105 of the motorcycles, Mambrobi police, 32 and Korle Bu District Police impounded 85 motor cycles and 14 tricycles.

The head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the exercise was to ensure sanity on the roads.

She said the move was also to clamp down on the use of motorcycles for criminal activities.

DSP Tenge said on February 23, the Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of (ACP) Isaac Asante led an operation to clamp down on the motorcycle riders while the Korle Bu operation was led by the District Motor Traffic and Transport Department Commander DSP Cephas Edzeani

She said the exercise would be sustained to ensure there was safety on the road, adding that the suspects would be screened and further action taken.

DSP Tenge urged riders to abide by road safety regulations to prevent accidents.

In another development, she said Baastonaa Divisional Police Command has impounded dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Baatsonaa in Accra.

DSP Tenge said the police received information that unidentified people were engaging in narcotics drugs in an apartment at Baatsona, Spintex in Accra.

She said when the police raided the house they did not find anyone, but a search in the room led to the discovery of 123 sachets of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

DSP Tenge said the police also found 51 wraps of whitish rocky substance, suspected to be a narcotic drug, four wrist watches and eleven unserviceable mobile phones.