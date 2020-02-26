Ghana: Golf - Agaza Mensah Wins Caddies Golf Competition

Kwasi Agaza Mensah won the 2020 Achimota Golf Club (AGC)'s Caddies Competition held on Monday.

He recorded 74 gross score to beat the over 100 caddies to walk away with a giant trophy and cash prize of GH¢1,200.

Mensah was followed by Reberk Akwetey and Patrick Mensah in second and third positions with 74 gross score each but beaten on comeback by the ultimate winner. They received GH¢800 and GH¢600, respectively.

The first 15 caddies received a total cash prize of over GH¢5,000 with the first five players selected to represent the club at the national event later this year.

Mensah expressed gratitude to the organizers and the AGC for putting together the competition.

He called for a properly structured golf academy to be developed in the country to train youth with interest in the sport.

The Caddie Member, Michael Acheampong congratulated the winners and urged others to continue practicing for next year's event.

He urged caddies to remain disciplined to become professionals and expressed gratitude to sponsors including, the Pro-Shop, Ben Appah Electricals, ADG Captain Mr Kwasi Amoafo Yeboah, Portion's Group, Qwench Water and SPS for coming on board to ensure a very successful event.

A former Caddie, Mr Michael Darko added that, a programme would be initiated for caddies to become professionals.