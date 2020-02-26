Ghana: Kotoko to Play Bechem Utd Friday in Accra

Asante Kotoko have announced that their Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United will be played on Friday night.

The match will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium - the adopted home of Kotoko after the Baba Yara Stadium was closed for renovation works ahead of Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary celebrations.

Kotoko are in mini-crisis after back to back defeats. They were beaten by Aduana Stars in the league before being dumped out by second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo in the FA Cup.

They will be hoping to return to winning ways against Bechem.