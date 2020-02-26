Nigeria: Oshiomhole, EPM Plotting Sponsored Protests - Govt Alleges

Benin City — As the crisis rocking Edo State All Progressives Congress, APC, continues, the Edo State government has said that national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo Peoples Movement, EPM, sympathetic to him, were planning to sponsor protests across the state targeted at maligning and undermining the government of Gowdin Obaseki.

This came as factional Chairman of the APC in the state, Col David Imuse (retd), lampooned Governor Obaseki's position that Oshiomhole must inform the state government before he visits the state.

Meanwhile, it has been gathered that Governor Obaseki has devised two strategies to ensure he gets a second term ticket.

Vanguard gathered that the plots include the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Oshiomhole as chairman of the party before the primary election which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed for June.

The second plan it was gathered is that the governor will use his influence in the Presidency to nominate members of the committee that would be set up by the National Working Committee, NWC, to be sent to the state to conduct the primary election.

The governor is believed to be exploring the two options simultaneously as the violence in the state is expected to escalated to add to the pressure in some quarters that Oshiomhole must step down, which it was gathered is to ensure the realisation of removing Oshiomhole before the primary election.

While that is going, new appointments are to be made across the local government areas. It was further gathered that the strategists of the governor believe that these new appointees would help mobilised party members in their areas to support the governor for his second term.

A source told Vanguard yesterday, "The governor is not leaving any stone unturned to win his second term. He is banking on some kind of supports from some influential persons in the presidency who he believes are with him."

Oshiomhole, EPM plotting sponsored protests

In another development, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the motive behind the plan was to "incite the public and cause disaffection in the state in order to slow down the rapid pace of development, which has won the state government the hearts of the majority of Edo people in the last three years.

"Having failed in his inordinate ambition to impose himself as the godfather, who makes all decisions and losing grip of the APC structure in the state, Oshiomhole and his allies have resorted to a final option of stage-managing protests and violent attacks, with the intention to cause crisis and disaffection among the people.

"We are also unaware that they are exploring other options of public disobedience and disturbances aimed at disrupting public peace and undermining the safety of Edo people.

"This, we believe, is part of Oshiomhole's grand plan to make the state seem ungovernable, so that he will not only achieve his ambition of forcing the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in state but also cause chaos and civil unrest."

Imuse condemns conditions for Oshiomhole's visits

Meanwhile, the chairman of the APC in the state, Col Imuse (retd), yesterday, in a statement, said Obaseki should not allow his second ambition force him resort to do or die politics, reminding him that power comes from God.

He condemned the act of sponsoring thugs and hoodlums, "to continue to attack the national chairman of the ruling party, as witnessed in the ugly incident that took place at the Benin Airport last week. Obaseki has ridiculed and diminish the office of the state governor to such a pedestal just to remain in power at all cost.

"Power is transient and it belongs to God and he gives it to anyone he wishes to give."

Sounding a note of warning to Obaseki, he urged him not to mistake the patience, tranquility and good conduct of the party and the people of Edo as a mark of weakness, appealing to him to focus on governance in his remaining days in office, and allow peace to reign in the state.

