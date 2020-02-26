Nigeria: Without Buhari, I Won't Be Governor - Akeredolu

Akure — Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that people of the state will still want him for another term in office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10, 2020 for the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who spoke in Ore before President Buhari officially commissioned Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub and Flyover Interchange, said it was the support of Mr President that brought him to office.

The governor, who described the president as a "promise keeper", thanked him for his constant support for the state.

"You gave us support to be here. Without the president, we won't be here. So, it's your efforts Sir that brought us to office that allowed this great work that our people now enjoy.

"Our people will also love to enjoy continuity. And I am sure Mr President, we are fulfilling today our dream of an industrial hub. I want to thank you for being part of today. Thank you Mr President and God bless you all," he said.

Speaking, Buhari congratulated the governor and people of Ondo State for what he called remarkable achievement.

The president, who said he was impressed with the industrial hub, expressed optimism about the positive impact the project would have on people of the state.

He said: "I want to assure you of our continued support both at federal and state levels as we move forward to the next phase of this project's life cycle. I'm confident that this project based here will utilise locally available raw materials to create jobs for young men and women in this locality, increase knowledge and capacity and support our import substitution policy."

Buhari, whose helicopter landed at 12:20pm, was received by the host Governor Akeredolu; his counterparts from Ogun, Edo and Ekiti states, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, and traditional rulers.