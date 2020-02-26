Ghana: Be Unrelenting in Holding Leaders Accountable--Imani Africa

26 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has challenged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to be unrelenting in effecting societal change by holding leaders accountable.

Such posturing, he believed would not only inure to sustaining public confidence in CSOs but help attract needed funding for their activities in the wake of decline in donor funds.

Mr Bentil was contributing to a panel discussion on resourcing active citizenship as part of measures to strengthen impact and sustainability of the work of civil society groups in the country.

Organised by STAR-Ghana Foundation, the multi-stakeholder meeting which had representatives from donor communities, private sector, academia and partner agencies, opened the third annual strategic learning event (SLE) of the foundation.

The SLE provides a learning platform to reflect on strategies implemented by the foundation to date and draw implications where necessary to chart its course moving forward.

"Without civil society active oversight, active pressure on our leaders, they will never do the right things.

"At the moment we are on our way to making the biggest mistake with bauxite and no one is talking about it. Everyone is quiet. If we do not actively hold them accountable things will remain the same," he argued.

According to IMANI's Vice President, CSOs that engaged in consistent activism were likely to secure funding as their works impacted national development.

"It is because more often than not, we have nothing to show for our activities so the donor partners are pulling out," he stated.

Michael Ohene-Effah, co-founder of Lead Afrique, a non-governmental organisation urged CSOs to have a clearly defined vision so as to serve the best interest of the populace and not be manipulated by funding agencies.

"Make an identity for yourself so you are not compelled to do what donors want you to do. Frame your organisation around a specific course to attract needed partners," he advised.

Mr Ohene-Effah who outlined some reasons for the decline in donor funding including mismanagement of funds called for CSOs to have organised institutional structures "such that if the Executive Director is not around, the vision can still run."

Executive Director, Star-Ghana Foundation, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu was worried about the shift in focus of CSOs to empower citizens to doing the bidding of donors due to financial constraints.

He charged CSOs to go back to the drawing table to put necessary 'pressure' on authorities to implement policies and initiatives to the benefit of citizens.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.