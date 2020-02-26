Ghana: Man Jailed 6 Months for Attempted Arson

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday sentenced Victor Nii Baah Banor, a 33yearold unemployed , to six months imprisonment for attempted arson, at Chorkor, in Accra.

Banor, who attempted to set fire to a room belonging to a relative, at Lantemamli, near Chorkor in Accra, is also to compensate the complainant, Millicent Addy with GH¢1,500.00.

Banor, who was charged with causing unlawful damage, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court presided by Mrs Justice Rita AbrokwahDoko, that the complainant is a trader, residing in the same vicinity with Banor, and both are siblings.

The court heard that on November 5, 2018, whiles the complainant and her sister, Theodora Ocansey, were sleeping in their room, there was a bad odour in the room so they came out to ascertain what was causing the smell.

Chief Insp Atimbire said they realised that someone had poured 'gutter' water in front of their room, and the complainant and her sister cleaned it.

He said on November 6, 2018, whiles the complainant, her sister and her children were sleeping, they noticed that someone was sprinkling some liquid on them.

Chief Insp Atimbire said the complainant saw Banor standing naked behind her window, and when she raised the alarm, Banor threw something toward her window, which caught fire.

Prosecution said the complainant and others rushed out of the room and shouted for help, which attracted neighbours, who put the fire under control.

Chief Insp Atimbire said a gallon filled with petrol, which the accused used in attempting to burn the room was seen behind the window, but when Banor was arrested, he denied the offence.