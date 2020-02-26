Ghana: Man Jailed 6 Months for Attempted Arson

26 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday sentenced Victor Nii Baah Banor, a 33yearold unemployed , to six months imprisonment for attempted arson, at Chorkor, in Accra.

Banor, who attempted to set fire to a room belonging to a relative, at Lantemamli, near Chorkor in Accra, is also to compensate the complainant, Millicent Addy with GH¢1,500.00.

Banor, who was charged with causing unlawful damage, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court presided by Mrs Justice Rita AbrokwahDoko, that the complainant is a trader, residing in the same vicinity with Banor, and both are siblings.

The court heard that on November 5, 2018, whiles the complainant and her sister, Theodora Ocansey, were sleeping in their room, there was a bad odour in the room so they came out to ascertain what was causing the smell.

Chief Insp Atimbire said they realised that someone had poured 'gutter' water in front of their room, and the complainant and her sister cleaned it.

He said on November 6, 2018, whiles the complainant, her sister and her children were sleeping, they noticed that someone was sprinkling some liquid on them.

Chief Insp Atimbire said the complainant saw Banor standing naked behind her window, and when she raised the alarm, Banor threw something toward her window, which caught fire.

Prosecution said the complainant and others rushed out of the room and shouted for help, which attracted neighbours, who put the fire under control.

Chief Insp Atimbire said a gallon filled with petrol, which the accused used in attempting to burn the room was seen behind the window, but when Banor was arrested, he denied the offence.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.