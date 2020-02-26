Ghana: Aziz, Abdulai Win Nat'l Cross-Country Race

Central region's Mohammed Aziz and Upper West region's Ramata Abdulai showed character and determination to emerge male and female winners of the 2020 National Cross Country race held at Ajumako Enyan Essiam district of the Central region on Saturday.

Aziz finished in a time of 37.28:44 seconds and Abdulai in a time of 46.37:48 seconds.

The event attracted athletes from 13 of the 16 administrative regions of the country with Bono East, Western North and North East missing out.

The 10km race brought activities in the area to a standstill as the inhabitants lined up the roads to cheer the runners.

As early as 7am, athletes lined up at the Mando Methodist School Park, the starting point for the race that eventually took off 30 minutes later with the male event with the female race starting 20 minutes later.

It ended at the University of Education, Winneba Ajumaku campus where winners were presented with Certificates of Participation and cash prizes.

They also received copies of the book titled 'Rising from the Farmhouse' authored by Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Competition in the male event intensified when the defending champion, Malik Yakubu was beaten midway through by the new champion, Aziz who maintained the lead to the finishing point and followed by Basit Afful in second.

Yakubu from the Ashanti region consoled himself with a third place finish.

Ramata Abdulai who won the best female athlete in the 2019 edition of the Cross Country held at Mpohor in the Western region defended her title with a brilliant performance that left Sherifa Moro from the Ashanti region and Belinder Segbor from the Upper West regions in second and third positions.

The event was graced by the Board Chairman of the NSA, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang who stood in for the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ajumako, Enyan, Asiam District, Ransford Nyarko, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of the NSA, a representative of the Omanhene of the Ajumako traditional area, Dr. John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank, Prof. Henry Pufa of the University of Education, Winneba, Nana Yaw Sarkordie I, a Board Member of the NSA, Bishop I.K. Quansah among others.

It was supported by the Agricultural Development Bank, Ghana Gas Company Limited, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority.