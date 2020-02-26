Ghana: Govt Has Done Enough--Oppong-Nkrumah

The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done enough to demonstrate its commitment to the fight against corruption, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has stated.

According to him, the government since assuming office in 2017 has seen Parliament pass four legislations to combat the canker.

The legislations, he said, include the Witness Protection Act, the Right to Information Act, the Office of Special Prosecutor Act and the Companies Act.

"Corruption cannot be fought by one machoman. It can only be done by strong institutions," Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said on the floor of the House when he moved the motion for the House to debate the account given by President Akufo-Addo as the true state of the nation.

President Akufo-Addo last Thursday presented to Parliament a statement on the State of the Nation in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which enjoins him to "at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation."

Aside the passage of the Acts, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, Member of Parliament, Ofoase/Ayirebi said budgetary allocation to anti-graft agencies had increased from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

To him, the fight against corruption had not been won as there were still bottlenecks to be removed and that the President was committed and called on Ghanaians to support the President in that regard.

In the security sector, the Information Minister said but for the Akufo-Addo government peace wouldn't have returned to Dagbon.

On public good and services, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said government was in the process of completing more than 800 school facilities across the country to eradicate the double track system.

The double-track was implemented following the roll out of the free Senior High School policy which saw more people having access to secondary education.

He said with the roll-out of the pro-poor policy, more than 1.2 million Ghanaian students have enrolled which was saving their parents money.

The parents, he said, welcome the free-fee-paying policy but "want it in a single track so government is working hard to have it in one track."

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said other pro-poor policies like Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, School Feeding Programme were being expanded, meaning more people were coming on board.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) he said has been revamped after it was nearly run aground by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government, adding that the government needed commendation for the good work it was doing.