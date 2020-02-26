Ghana: Three Remanded for Robbing Diplomats

Three men, who allegedly undertook robberies in the homes of some diplomats and high profile individuals, have been remanded in police custody.

They are Mohammed Buzu, Kenneth Antwi and BaffourAdjei Gyimah.

Mohammed Buzu, who was arrested at his hideout at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange by the Accra Regional police is said to have broken into the residence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Country Director, and the Kuwait Ambassador and that of a Lebanese businessman, in Accra.

The Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service in a statement on Monday, said items retrieved from the 'diplomatic thieves' includes assorted visa cards, wrist watches, mobile phones, bag packs, a diplomatic card, and a driver's license.

According to the statement, the three alleged robbers were also believed to be connected to other crimes committed at residences at Cantonments and North Ridge, both at Accra, and other areas.