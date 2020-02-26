South Sudan: U.S. Official Welcomes Formation of Unity Govt

26 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

The United States has welcomed the formation of South Sudan's new government, and urged for additional efforts in stabilising the country.

In a statement seen by The EastAfrican, US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft praised parties for their participation in formation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

"South Sudan is a nation longing for peace, stability and a brighter future for its people. I welcome the decision by the government and opposition parties to form a new transitional unity government. This is the first in a series of critical steps that must be taken to bring dignity and peace to the people of South Sudan.

"The real work--the hardest work--begins now, and I urge President Salva Kiir, Dr Riek Machar, and all of South Sudan's leaders to show the courage and fortitude needed at this moment to translate hope into a better future for South Sudan. I am personally prepared to assist in these efforts, as is the government of the United States. Peace, security, and prosperity are within grasp," reads the statement

Last Saturday, vice presidents Riek Machar, James Wani Igga, Taban Deng, Rebecca Nyandeng took their oaths of office, while the Fifth Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol was sworn in on Sunday.

President Kiir is yet to appoint advisers, ministers and their deputies, governors and the chief administrators.

According to the peace accord, February 22, 2020 marked the beginning of the transitional period, which will be concluded when the country holds its national elections in three years.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.