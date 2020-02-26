Kenya: Narok Senator Ledama Olekina Released, Blames DP Ruto for Arrest

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina on Tuesday accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind his brief arrest.

The senator, who spent part of the day being interrogated at Kilimani Police Station over his utterances during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally that are thought to border on hate speech, said the DP has no authority whatsoever to order for his arrest.

While addressing the press after his release on Tuesday evening, Olekina said that his arrest was a witch-hunt and that the "DP is behind it. Enough is enough!"

"The DP has a lot to prove on national cohesion. Ruto why the hell are you so angry? Whether it is the Mau issue, you are angry, whether it is Arror and Kimwarer dam, you are angry, BBI you are angry," charged the Senator.

He did not offer any evidence to back up his claim that the DP was behind his arrest.

He said he would not be intimidated adding that he will not shy away from discussing the BBI.

Olekina was arrested in Nairobi on Tuesday morning over incitement allegations.

The feisty senator was picked up by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he left Royal Media Services studios on Lenana Road, Nairobi, Tuesday. He was driven to the Kilimani Police Station for questioning.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) immediately confirmed it was behind the senator's arrest.