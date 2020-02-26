Kenya: Narok Senator Ledama Olekina Released, Blames DP Ruto for Arrest

25 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina on Tuesday accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind his brief arrest.

The senator, who spent part of the day being interrogated at Kilimani Police Station over his utterances during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally that are thought to border on hate speech, said the DP has no authority whatsoever to order for his arrest.

While addressing the press after his release on Tuesday evening, Olekina said that his arrest was a witch-hunt and that the "DP is behind it. Enough is enough!"

"The DP has a lot to prove on national cohesion. Ruto why the hell are you so angry? Whether it is the Mau issue, you are angry, whether it is Arror and Kimwarer dam, you are angry, BBI you are angry," charged the Senator.

He did not offer any evidence to back up his claim that the DP was behind his arrest.

He said he would not be intimidated adding that he will not shy away from discussing the BBI.

Olekina was arrested in Nairobi on Tuesday morning over incitement allegations.

The feisty senator was picked up by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he left Royal Media Services studios on Lenana Road, Nairobi, Tuesday. He was driven to the Kilimani Police Station for questioning.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) immediately confirmed it was behind the senator's arrest.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.