Seychelles: Tourism and Blue Economy Top of Agenda in Seychelles-Saudi Arabia Relations

Tourism and the blue economy are two areas that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Seychelles will further collaborate on, the newly accredited ambassador said after meeting President Danny Faure at State House on Tuesday.

"It is just a start. I am coming to discover the opportunity and option to work closely. I promise his Excellency to do my best to strengthen our relations. Seychelles has a huge opportunity, to work closely with Saudi Arabia. We will be focusing on the tourism field, blue economy field and hopefully we will have first Saudi businessmen coming to Kenya as a joint trade committee," Mohammed Khayat told the press.

The Ambassador said that his aim is to also increase the number of Saudi nationals that visit the island nation.

"Saudi Arabia is a rich country. We have a lot of tourists all over the world and Seychelles is a beautiful country to visit. So hopefully you will see more Saudis here in this beautiful country and we will find the opportunity to work together," said Khayat.

During his mission to Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, Khayat will also meet and hold talks with different top officials from the Ministry of Finance, Trade and Economic Planning, Ministry for Habitat, Infrastructure and Land Transport and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Khayat's accreditation comes at a time when the diplomatic relations between the two countries are strengthening.

Diplomatic ties between Seychelles and Saudi Arabia were established in 2000 and in March last year President Faure undertook a three-day official visit to the Arab country. During his visit, Faure held bilateral talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Seychelles has also benefitted from the Saudi Arabia fund, where funds are being used to finance the Public Utilities Corporation's project to reinforce its distribution of electricity in the south of Mahe - the main island of Seychelles.

The newly accredited ambassador Mohammed Khayat will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.