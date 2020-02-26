South Africa: R15 Million Set Aside for GBV Council

26 February 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Treasury will over the next three years allocate an additional R15 million for the establishment of a National Council to combat gender-based violence and femicide.

"Its budget will increase to R853 million in 2022/23, with a focus on strengthening interventions for women's economic empowerment; promoting the rights of people with disabilities; and supporting youth development," said Treasury in the 2020 Budget Review on Wednesday.

In addition, an amount of R651.9 million is allocated through the provincial equitable share over the same period to provide sanitary products to more than half of all female learners in grades 7-12 in the country's poorest schools.

The funds announced by Treasury at the tabling of the 2020 Budget, follow on President Cyril Ramaphosa's proclamation on the commencement of legislation that establishes dedicated Sexual Offences Courts.

The courts will bring relief and justice to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

