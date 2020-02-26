Africa: Algeria Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus in Africa

26 February 2020
Radio France Internationale

Algeria's government has confirmed one case of the coronavirus in the country amongst two suspected cases of Italian citizens, according to the health ministry. It marks the second confirmed cases of the virus on the African continent.

"The surveillance and alert system put in place at a national level has enabled us to detect two suspected cases," Algeria's health ministry said in a communique, according to the APS news agency.

The suspected cases were two Italian nationals aged 55 and 61 years old.

Algeria's health ministry has taken the risk of the coronavirus spreading into account and "reinforced the prevention system around the confirmed case" as well as strengthened surveillance and monitoring systems at entry points to the country, APS reported.

The World Health Organisation said this latest confirmed case marks the second on the African continent since a confirmed COVID-19 infection in Egypt earlier this month.

WHO had identified Algeria as a top priority for coronavirus preparedness measures due to the country's direct links and high volume of travel to China.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.