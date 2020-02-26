South Africa: Funds to Fix Crime and Corruption

26 February 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Treasury has availed an additional R2.4 billion for utilisation by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks, as the government intensifies its war against crime and corruption.

Delivering the 2020 Budget on Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said these funds would enable the appointment of about 800 investigators and 277 prosecutors who will assist with, among other things, clearing the backlog of cases such as those emanating from the Zondo commission.

The Budget Review Report, released on Wednesday by the National Treasury, reveals that over the medium term, funds would be reprioritised from the South African Police Service, other departments and entities within the function to implement the integrated criminal justice strategy.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development will receive R1.8 billion, mainly to enhance prosecution capacity in the NPA, including the sexual offences and community affairs unit established to address gender-based violence against women and children.

These funds will also help to operationalise the Investigative Directorate, capacitate various anti-corruption units and establish five additional specialised commercial crime courts to ensure their presence in each province.

"In addition, R985 million is reprioritised to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to appoint additional investigators, primarily to address the backlog of corruption cases," the report reveals.

The Departments of Defence and Home Affairs will benefit from a R831 million reprioritised allocation from the police to safeguard the country's borders.

These allocations, said the National Treasury in the report, will pay for equipment and technology to enable the military to broaden coverage of the borders, and the Department of Home Affairs to profile passengers before they reach ports of entry and minimise security risks.

In addition, R255 million is reprioritised to the Independent Electoral Commission in 2020/21 to procure 38 000 voter registration devices.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.