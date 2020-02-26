South Africa: No Transfer Duties for Property Valued Below R1m

26 February 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

From next month, consumers buying property valued at less than R1 million will no longer be required to pay transfer duties, the National Treasury announced on Wednesday.

This comes after the National Treasury announced in 2017 that home buyers and property investors looking to buy property below the market value of R750 000 no longer needed to pay transfer duties.

"The brackets to calculate transfer duties on the sale of property, last adjusted in 2017, will be adjusted for inflation from 1 March 2020. No transfer duty will be liable on the purchase of property with a value below R1 million."

Consumers buying property valued between R1 000 001 and R1 375 000 will be liable to transfer duty costs of 3% of the property value.

Those purchasing a property between R1 375 001 to R1 925 000 will be charged R11 250 plus 6% of the total value of the property in transfer costs.

The National Treasury said R44 250 plus 6% will be charged on property valued above R1 925 000; while those buying property north of R2 475 000 will part with R88 250 and an additional 11% in transfer duties.

Wealthy spenders acquiring property valued above R11 million - such as those in the leafy neighbourhoods of Bishopscourt in Cape Town and Hyde Park in Johannesburg - will part ways with transfer duties of just over R1 million plus 13% of the value of the property.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria's Economy - New Growth Numbers Stir Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.