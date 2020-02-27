Zimbabwe: Mudiwa Hood Comes to Aid of School Head Accused of Stealing Maize - Raises $10 000

26 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Popular hip-hop musician, Mudiwa Hood has come to the aid of a school headmaster who was recently caught on camera after stealing some maize cobs, managing to raise $10 000 and US$165 including groceries.

Born of Mudiwa Mtandwa, Mudiwa Hood visited the headmaster, only identified as Chatikobo at his school on the outskirts of Harare.

"He teaches at a private school in the outskirts of Harare not in Mutoko as rumored," Mudiwa said after a visit to the school.

"We have raised USD$165 and ZWL $9045 by 9am today, we have also received oil, soap and clothes. The money is with his preferred trustee, whom I approved after due diligence. Objective is to change his life and empower him to be responsible citizen.

Jah Signal, a Zim Dance Hall singer, also promised to assist the school teacher. "Really saddened by the development. Anyone with leads to this Headmaster feel free to share with us their contact details and will see how we can assist," wrote Signal on Instagram.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.