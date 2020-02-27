Tunisia: 15 Artisans to Represent Tunisia's Crafts in Diplomatic Bazaar

Tunis — "Be Tounsi" association has selected 15 artisans to exhibit national crafts in "the Tunisia Pavilion" in the Diplomatic Bazaar that will be hosted by the Tunis Convention Centre next March 15.

The exhibit is an annual charitable event organised by spouses of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Tunisia.

The Tunisia pavilion will be designed by French designer Philippe Xerri and will feature novelties that will be on display for the first time," Be Tounsi said.

The Tunisian participation will shed light on handmade crafts through young talents, entrepreneurs and artisans from inner regions.