Zimbabwe: Josh Meck Clears Air On Gospel Music

27 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Kundai Marunya

Popular musician Josh Meck has refuted claims that he has ditched jazz for gospel music. Meck said he is recording a gospel album as part of a continental album with regional artistes.

"I've always been writing gospel songs, but never got a chance to record them, so I'm working on an album to be released in two months' time," he said.

"On the album, I work with regional artistes as part of Afrique Music, a group that is similar to Zimpraise, but comprising artistes from across Africa. We will have artistes from Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among other countries, singing on the same album."

Meck said he was inspired into gospel music by veteran musician Pastor G.

"I was approached by Pastor G after he had listened to my second album," he said. "He wanted me to write songs for him, but in the process I figured I can also do that for myself and I spent four years writing songs my upcoming album."

Meck assured his jazz fans that he had not abandoned them.

"Most people who come to my shows have always said I sing differently on stage compared to my studio recordings," he said.

"This is mostly because on stage my music is mostly led and influenced by the bass guitar, so on my next album to be released in June, I will unleash the bass guitar like I do at live shows."

Meck will soon be releasing his first single off his fourth studio album "Bassist Instinct".

"I will drop my first single 'Nhema' on the first week of March," he said. "This is a social commentary on how many influential people, be it politicians, church leaders and prophets have been lying to the populace and how the truth is often absent on the podium."

After the launch, Meck will embark on a European tour marketing the album.

"I will tour Germany, France and Norway marketing 'Bassist Instinct' and upon my return will line up gigs in southern Africa also promoting the album," he said.

