Rwanda: Kagame Reshuffles Cabinet, Overhauls Health and Education Ministries

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday evening reshuffled the cabinet making major changes to key ministries notably Health and Education.

Dr Daniel Ngamije was appointed Minister of Health, replacing Dr Diane Gashumba who resigned two weeks ago.

Dr Daniel Ngamije previously worked for the World Health Organisation.

Valentine Uwamariya was named Minister for Education, replacing Eugene Mutimura. Mutimura was appointed as the Head of Science and Technology Commission.

Uwamariya was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Charge of Trainings, Institutional Development and Research at Rwanda Polytechnic and also a senior lecturer at University of Rwanda.

In the same ministry, Gaspard Twagirayezu was appointed Minister of State in charge of Primary and Secondary Education. He replaced Isaac Munyakazi who also stepped down two weeks ago following corruption-related charges.

Inès Mpambara who was previously serving as Director of Cabinet in the Office of the President was appointed Minister in charge of Cabinet Affairs.

There were also changes at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion where Minister Jeannette Bayisenge takes over from Solina Nyirahabimana.

Nyirahabimana was moved to serve as Minister of State in Charge of Constitutional and Legal Affairs. She replaces Evode Uwizeyimana, who resigned after he physically assaulted a private security guard on duty.

Marie-Solange Kayisire, who previously held the docket of Cabinet Affairs, was appointed Minister in Charge of Emergency Management.

The changes also saw Lt. Col. Dr Tharcisse Mpunga join Cabinet as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health in charge of Primary Healthcare. He replaces Dr Patrick Ndimubanzi, who will henceforth serve as the Executive Secretary of the Human Resources for Health Secretariat.

Another new entrant is Richard Tusabe, who was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in Charge of the National Treasury.

The reshuffle also saw the creation of Minister of State in the Ministry of Education in Charge of ICT and TVET Education with Claudette Irere assigned to the task.

Irere was serving as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, a position that was assigned to youthful Yves Iradukunda.

Other major changes saw Régis Rugemanshuro appointed Director-General of Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB).

Rugemanshuro is coming from the private sector where he worked as Chief Digital Officer for Bank of Kigali.

The shake-up also saw Amandin Rugira appointed as Ambassador-designate of Rwanda to Zambia and Dieudonné Sebashongore as Ambassador-designate of Rwanda to Belgium.

Monique Mukaruliza was previously representing Rwanda in Zambia while Rugira was the envoy to Belgium.

Additional reporting by Ange Iliza.