Kenya: Smokin Wanjala Recovering Well From Swine Flu - Maraga

26 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Chief Justice David Maraga has confirmed reports that Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala contracted H1N1, also known as swine flu, while in India for a judicial conference.

The judiciary head noted that Justice Wanjala was responding to treatment and may be discharged from hospital today (Wednesday).

"(Swine flu) also affected 6 Indian Supreme Court Judges. The Judge is making great progress and may be discharged today. Wish him speedy recovery," he said on Wednesday.

He's admitted at Apollo Hospital, one of India's largest healthcare groups.

Six Indian Supreme Court judges have also contracted the viral disease.

