Kenya/Comoros: Open Training for Harambee Stars Ahead of Comoros Tie

26 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has scheduled three open camps for local-based players ahead of next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros.

Stars host the Islanders on March 25 and travel away to face the same opponents four days later.

The local based players will train on March 2,3,9,10,16 and 17.

The coach will name his provisional squad for the back-to-back qualifiers this week.

Kenya is in Group G of the qualifiers alongside Egypt, Togo, and the Comoros Islands. The team currently sits second on the standings with two points after identical 1-1 draws against Egypt and Togo.

After the Comoros test, Harambee Stars will host Egypt between June 5 and 9.

The final round of matches will be away to Togo between September 5 and 8.

The top two teams from each group will gain automatic qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations set to be played in Cameroon in January 2022.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.