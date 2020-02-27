Kenya: 'Commander' Okoth Keeps Olympics Dream Alive

"They call me the Commander and that is why I have to lead from the front."

That was Team Kenya skipper Nick Okoth's assertion after he pounded his way to the semi-finals of the featherweight bout on Tuesday night in the ongoing Africa qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Dakar, Senegal.

Kenya now has four boxers, who are all a win away from qualifying for the Tokyo Summer Games, after Okoth's exploits saw him keep alive his dream of making his second appearance at the Olympics after 2008 in Beijing.

"This is why they call me commander! I am corporal Okoth in the Kenya Armed Forces, but in the ring, I am the commander and you can see why," said the 36-year-old Okoth, who beat Angolan Manuel Gomes Pedro in a unanimous decision, with the five judges scoring 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27 respectively.

"I have been here for some time and I know I'm one of the veterans, but this is my best and last chance to qualify for the Olympics," explained Okoth.

Okoth now faces African Games silver medallist Uganda's Isaac Masembe in the semi-final on Wednesday, where the winner will get to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The loser still has another opportunity in the play-off for bronze, since three boxers will qualify from the category.

Ghanaian Samuel Takyi is up against African Games bronze medallist Everisto Mulenga in the other featherweight semi-final on Wednesday.

"You know in my hood back home there are a lot of boxing clubs, so I joined boxing to show my friends that what they are doing, I can do too," said Masembe, ahead of his bout with Okoth.

"I want to get gold here and take it home, then the next is the Olympics."

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Christine Ongare (Flyweight) and heavyweight Elly Ajowi also won their bouts on Tuesday to sail through to the semi-finals due Wednesday.

Ongare claimed a unanimous decision against Zalia Munga from the Democratic Republic of Congo and now meets Rabab Chedder from Morocco, while Ajowi outclassed another Congolese Maroy Sadiki to face Youness Baalla of Morocco in the semis.

Another Kenyan Elizabeth Akinyi, who had qualified earlier, takes on Ahbib Oumayma from Morocco in the semi-final of their welterweight contest on Wednesday.

Kenya's Fredrick Ramogi, who was seeded fourth at super-heavyweight and lightweight Beatrice Akinyi, were not so lucky on Tuesday.

Ramogi ran out of energy in the last round against Ahmed Bourous of Morocco, who claimed a win on points. Akinyi lost to Mariam Sidibe from Cote DÍvore.