Kenya: Kisumu All Stars Map Out Strategy for Relegation Dogfight

Kisumu All Stars coach Andrew Aroka is targeting four wins in the remaining 12 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches to enhance their chances of surviving relegation at the end of the season.

The youthful tactician has promised Otenga fans the team will not relent in the fight to remain in KPL. The bottom-placed side has endured a tough debut season in the league winning only two matches.

Aroka, who was sacked together with former coach Henry Omino before making a comeback as head coach, insist they have to beat lowly ranked teams and at least force a draw from teams in the upper half of the table.

Though Otenga went down 3-2 to Ulinzi Stars last weekend in what was his first match in charge, Aroka says the resilience they showed is evidence that they can avoid the axe if they apply themselves fully.

"My players did well in our last match though we lost narrowly due to costly mistakes in our defence. We are now targeting four wins starting this weekend against Tusker.

"We are also training hard to avoid defeat in our away games so that we can accumulate points to surpass our new target," said Aroka in an interview with Nation Sport.

Aroka also urged Otenga fans to fill Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday to cheer the boys to victory against third-placed Tusker.

"We start the process of accomplishing our new target by beating Tusker or at least get a draw. The players are motivated and are ready to fight to stay in the league," said Aroka.

Aroka believes they can do well against fellow strugglers like Wazito, Zoo, Nzoia Sugar and Chemelil Sugar.