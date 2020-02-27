Kenya: Trade, Health CS Nominees Get House Nod

26 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samwel Owino

The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Mr Mutahi Kagwe and Ms Betty Maina as the Cabinet Secretaries for Health and Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development respectively.

The National Assembly committee on appointments chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi, which vetted the two nominees, cleared them saying they exhibited technical knowledge of the ministries they have been nominated to.

The lawmakers while approving the duo's nomination asked them to maintain high integrity while in office and focus on service delivery.

The MPs asked Mr Kagwe to bring sanity back to the ministry that has been clogged with scandals and provide Kenyans with better healthcare.

The team also noted Ms Maina has over 27 years of experience in organisational leadership, having served in top management including PS for five years with interests and capabilities in trade policy, regional integration, private sector development and industrial development.

