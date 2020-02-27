Kenya: Team Kenya Captain Nick Okoth Seals Olympics Slot

26 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Nick "Commander" Okoth will be returning to the Olympics after 12 year-hiatus.

Okoth, whose last appearance in the Olympics was during the 2008 Beijing Games, booked his ticket to this year's Tokyo Olympics after winning his semi-final featherweight bout against Ugandan Isaac Masembe at the ongoing Africa qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

The Team Kenya captain, edged out Masembe in a 4-1 decision to qualify for the final. Okoth, who turns 37 next month, triumphed 28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 and 29-28 to make his second appearance at the Olympics since 2008, having won the Africa qualifier.

Okoth will now face Zambian Everisto Mulenga in the final on Saturday. Mulenga also edged out Samuel Takyi from Ghana in a 4-1 decision in the other semi-final.

However, Masembe and Takyi still have another chance when they meet in the box-off on Friday ahead of the explosive Okoth and Mulenga's final.

Kenya also has another chance to qualify one more boxer with Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare meeting Uganda's Catherine Nanziri in the flyweight box-off on Friday.

Ongare, 26, suffered a unanimous decision to Rabab Cheddar from Morocco in their semi-final clash.

However, Ongare, 26, still has a last chance where she will meet Uganda's Catherine Nanziri in the box-off for third place on Friday.

Nanziri lost her bout against top seed Boualam Roumaysa from Algeria after the referee stopped the bout in the first round to rescue the Ugandan.

Cheddar and Roumaysa will now face-off in the final on Saturday.

Other Kenyan boxers Elizabeth Akinyi and Elly Ajowi had earlier seen their hopes of making to Tokyo go up in smoke after they lost their semi-final bots.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.