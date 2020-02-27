Kenya: Locusts Population in Samburu 'Up 100 Times' as They Hatch

A new generation of desert locusts has hatched in Samburu County and formed swarms close to 100 times larger than the earlier wave that descended in the region, officials said Wednesday.

Statistics from the Samburu County administration indicate the voracious insects have been laying eggs along their migratory paths, starting from Isiolo County through Sirata Lalkanchao and Achers areas.

Samburu County Special Programmes chief officer Daniel Lesaigor said fresh swarms were entering the county from the neighbouring Isiolo and Laikipia counties.

Mr Lesaigor expressed fear that the newly hatched hoppers might grow into new swarms. He warned that the new generation is 100 times more populous than the parent swarms and could rise to 500 times by April if uncontrolled.

"The hopper bands will definitely mature into swarms and ravage crops and pasture," he said.

With vegetation exhausted in most parts of Samburu East, pastoralists from neighbouring counties are streaming in, leading to conflicts.

At least 43 locust hatching sites have been identified in Waso, West Gate and Nkoriche in Samburu North constituency.

The rate of destruction that the pests are wreaking in thousands of acres of crops pasture and browse, the outbreak may impact Samburu County posing unprecedented threat to food security and death of livestock, says Mr Lesaigor.

On Monday, fresh swarms of the ferocious pest reportedly descended in the East of Samburu from neighbouring Isiolo Couny. Also, herders in Samburu East have reported sighting newly hatched hopper bands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Parts where the voracious pests have landed, they have destroyed crops and grazing vegetation covers in pastoralism areas.

Mr Lesaigor lauded the government's effort to contain the pests by deploying National Youth Service (NYS) trainees to help in ground spray.

"The information we have is they (locusts) are still moving towards the East, that is our worries but we hope to control them," he added.

Last week, the government deployed more than 85 NYS trainees in Samburu as part of action plan to boost ground and vehicle spray on desert locusts.

Currently, 17 counties, Mandera, Wajir, Samburu, Isiolo, Garissa, Baringo, Turkana, Laikipia, Meru, Kitui, Embu, Machakos, Murang'a, Makueni and Kajiado have been infested by the disastrous pests.

Desert locusts can consume huge amounts of vegetation with a swarm eating roughly the same amount as 35,000 people, according to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO.