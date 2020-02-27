Nigeria: Repatriation - Again, 116 Nigerians Arrive From Libya

26 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Latifat Opoola

116 Nigerians are expected to be repatriated from Tripoli, Libya later today (Wednesday) as a result of collaborative efforts between the International Organization on Migration (IOM) and the Nigerian Embassy in Tripoli.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday evening said among those expected to arrive Nigeria tonight are illegal migrants while others were trafficked.

It added that they are expected to land at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, aboard a Buraq Air flight at 9:40pm Nigerian time.

The returnees are expected to be received on arrival by officials of relevant Nigerian government agencies.

Daily Trust reports that the latest returnees would bring the total figure of Nigerians repatriated from Libya and 16 other countries to about 16,000 from April, 2017 till date.

Altogether 54 percent of the returnees were males while 37 were females. Minors formed the remaining part of the figure.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.