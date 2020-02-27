Nigeria: Boko Haram - Nigeria Soldier Goes Berserk, Shoots Four Officers Dead, Kills Self

An unnamed corporal in the Nigerian Army, serving in Borno State, on Wednesday opened fire on four of his colleagues, killing them in the process. He then shot himself dead, the spokesman of the Nigeria Army, Sagir Musa, said.

Mr Musa, a colonel, said the soldier, who also injured two other soldiers, was serving at the theatre command Operation Lafiya Dole, camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, a border community.

Mr Musa, who disclosed this in a statement shared to the press, said the soldier "went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020."

He said the soldier "opened fire killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself".

"Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

"Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

"Meanwhile, the investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident."

PREMIUM TIMES in 2018 reported how a Nigerian soldier committed suicide in Borno State after killing a colleague.

Also in 2018, PREMIUM TIMES received report of yet another soldier who opened fire at a military facility in Abuja, killing one colleague and injuring another before fatally ripping apart his own mouth with the rifle.

In November 2017, a soldier on deployment in Nigeria's restive North-east opened fire on a captain, killing him before turning the gun on himself.

In June, same year, an army captain on active deployment in Boko Haram war committed suicide as he underwent a psychiatric evaluation in Borno State.

The recurring nature of such incidences has raised concerns about whether soldiers fighting Book Haram are receiving adequate mental and psychological treatment.

Some of the soldiers have in the past complained about poor welfare and treatment by the military hierarchy.

The army spokesperson in his statement did not comment on the king and of psychosocial treatment soldiers get.