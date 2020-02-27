South Africa: Kagiso Rabada On His Relationship With Sho Madjozi

27 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cher Petersen

It Went Down in the Dms or did it?

Eagle-eyed fans have been spotting local legends Kagiso Rabada (24) and Sho Madjozi (27) together on the court and on social media and have been drawing their own conclusions about the intimate nature of their relationship.

YOU met the cricket player at the Red Bull Studios in Cape Town, where he arrived for the debut of his father's new single, Ska Checella Morago.

When asked about his blossoming relationship with the John Cena songstress, who he was recently spotted with at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Kagiso reluctantly opened up.

"She's a friend of mine," said the cricket player about their connection.

He went on to reveal that the two became acquainted through their direct messages on Instagram.

"A year and a half ago, we were chatting on Instagram, then we just became friends. We've been friends ever since," says Kagiso.

When asked if he could see himself and Sho in a relationship, because of the age-old adage that the best relationships start out as friendships, he was quick to fire back.

"That's a cliché, we'll just wait and see."

Well there you have it, rest in peace rumour mill.

Source: YOU

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.