Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 - Mugisha Eyes Tesfazion's Yellow Jersey

Rwanda international and SACA star Moise Mugisha has put his intentions clear that he will be gunning for the Yellow Jersey in Stage 5 of the ongoing Tour du Rwanda 2020 on Thursday after moving into second position yesterday, February 26.

The 22-year old rose to second in the general classification after finishing third in Stage 4, only behind winner - and now overall leader - Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion, and South African Kent Main.

Mugisha, 22, covered the 206.3km stage 4 distance from Rusizi to Rubavu in 5 hours, 34 minutes and 54 seconds, eight seconds behind Tesfazion and seven off runner-up Kent.

Riding for race debutants Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA), Mugisha will go into Thursday's 84.7km Stage 5 - from Rubavu to Musanze - looking to cut the two minutes and 11 seconds of gap separating him and Yellow Jersey Tesfazion.

"It's encouraging I moved up in the general classification, but the work continues," Mugisha told Times Sport after his compelling performance in Stage 4. "I tried my best in the last ten kilometres, but Tesfazion and Kent were better sprinters."

"I really wanted to win this stage, it would have been a good motivation for me, my teammates and Rwandans who have rallied behind us since the first day."

He further noted: "Now that we have the second position, the challenge is even tougher. We have to fight for the top spot, and it is possible. The gap is big, but we still have 4 stages to race."

Another Rwandan, Eric Manizabayo (3:37:10), who is representing Rubavu-based Ignite Benediction Club, finished seventh in Stage 4 to rise to 15th in general classification.

Manizabayo frequently attacked in the high mountains but he was, at all times, closely monitored and pulled back by the breakaway group.

The 2017 Tour du Rwanda champion and 2018 AfricanCyclist of the Year, Joseph Areruya finished eighth as he maintained his fifth place in the general classification, trailing leader Tesfazion by 3 minutes and 46 seconds.

Despite a solid start, Stage 3 winner and then Yellow Jersey bearer Hailu Biniam, also Eritrean, lost significant time on Wednesday and has now dropped to sixth position in overall leaderboard.

He finished in 16th place, with 4 four minutes and 59 seconds behind compatriot Tesfazion.

Tesfazion, 20, did not only sprint into the Yellow Jersey and stage winner jersey, but he also claimed the accolades for best young rider and best African rider.

Carlos Oyarzun, featuring for Angolan outfit Bai Sicasal won the Cogebank Jersey for the King of the Mountain (KOM), while Eritrea's Yemane Dawit was the best sprinter.

Manizabayo took home the jersey for the most combative rider, with Mugisha was the best Rwandan rider of the day.

Stage 5 departs Rubavu at 11am on Thursday towards Musanze before the race heads to Muhanga with Stage 6 on Friday.

Thursday

Stage 5: Rubavu - Musanze (84.7km)

Wednesday (Stage 4)

Select results

1. Natnael Tesfazion (Eritrea) - 5:34:46

2. Kent Main (ProTouch) - 5:34:47

3. Moise Mugisha (SACA) - 5:34:54

4. Kruger Hendrik (ProTouch) - 5:37:10

5. Shtein Grigoriy (Vino-Astana) - 5:37:10

7. Eric Manizabayo (Benediction) - 5:37:10

8. Joseph Areruya (Rwanda) - 5:37:12

22. Samuel Mugisha (Rwanda) - 5:39:45

45. Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda) - 5:54:21

General Classification

1. Natnael Tesfazion - 15:11:22

2. Moise Mugisha - 15:13:33

3. Main Kent - 15:14:37

4. Simone Ravanelli - 15:15:0

5. Joseph Areruya - 15:15:08

26. Samuel Mugisha - 15:21:38

49 Bosco Nsengimana - 15:50:23