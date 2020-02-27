Rwanda/Uganda: CHAN 2020 - Rwanda to Start Quest Against Uganda

27 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national football team, Amavubi, will start their group campaign against neighbours of Uganda at the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2020 finals in Cameroon.

CAF, the African football governing body, released fixtures on Tuesday.

The continental showpiece is due April 4-25, and three cities Yaoundé, Douala and Limbe will be hosting matches for different groups.

Rwanda's Group C, which also includes holders Morocco and Togo, will play from Doula

After the first game on April 6, Vincent Mashami's Amavubi will face powerhouse Morocco on April 10 before wrapping up against debutants Togo on April 14.

Rwanda qualified for the 6th CHAN finals tournament after ousting Ethiopia 2-1, thanks to crucial goals from Ernest Sugira in either leg of the double-header qualifier.

Hosts Cameroon will be up against Burkina Faso in the tournament opener on April 4.

April 6

Rwanda Vs Uganda

April 10

Rwanda Vs Morocco

April 14

Rwanda Vs Togo

