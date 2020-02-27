South Africa: Uneasy Truce On UKZN Campus - for Now

analysis

Student leadership at the University of KwaZulu-Natal say they do not agree that a compromise has been reached on their demands, but that they will hold off with protests until Friday.

After weeks of running battles between campus security, police and students, and despite the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) stating on Wednesday that it had reached a compromise with student leaders, the university's SRC told Daily Maverick that should its demands not be finalised by Friday, "striking" would continue.

UKZN released a statement on Wednesday 26 February about the outcome of a council meeting on Monday, convened to discuss ongoing student demands.

"We are not in agreement with anything in that statement," SRC president Sifiso Simelane told Daily Maverick on Wednesday night.

"We disagree with regards to the students on NFSAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme). This issue must be cleared by Friday."

Should the issue of student debt not be resolved by Friday, protests would resume, he said.

"We will strike if this is not done by Friday, on all campuses. Management knows this. If we need to strike to December, I don't mind."

UKZN said it has registered R31-million in damages since the start of the year due...