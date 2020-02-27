South Africa: Nhleko's Teatime With Mkhwebane - a Real Rogue Unit in the Making?

analysis

Before Nathi Nhleko popped up in media headlines after being seen at the offices of the public protector, he approached Daily Maverick to remove a story implicating him in the alleged illegal establishment of a covert military unit that operated outside of SAPS or Crime Intelligence structures.

Look, anyone going for an interview for a top and prestigious government job wouldn't want stories that they have been implicated in the establishment of a Chinese-trained "death squad" floating around the web.

News24 reported on Tuesday 26 February 2020 that former police minister Nathi Nhleko, defender of the Nkandla firepool, had been seen leaving the offices of the public protector last week.

Posts for a COO and CEO have been vacant since tainted CEO Vussy Mahlangu left in 2019 and the departure of COO Basani Baloyi after accusing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of "serious and ongoing violations of the Constitution".

Nhleko, who has been at a loose end since being shuffled out of his Cabinet post in 2017, is clearly seeking gainful and meaningful employment in the government sector.

Which might explain why in December 2019 he approached Daily Maverick demanding that we take down a story we had published on 27...