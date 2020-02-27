South Africa: Nhleko's Teatime With Mkhwebane - a Real Rogue Unit in the Making?

27 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Before Nathi Nhleko popped up in media headlines after being seen at the offices of the public protector, he approached Daily Maverick to remove a story implicating him in the alleged illegal establishment of a covert military unit that operated outside of SAPS or Crime Intelligence structures.

Look, anyone going for an interview for a top and prestigious government job wouldn't want stories that they have been implicated in the establishment of a Chinese-trained "death squad" floating around the web.

News24 reported on Tuesday 26 February 2020 that former police minister Nathi Nhleko, defender of the Nkandla firepool, had been seen leaving the offices of the public protector last week.

Posts for a COO and CEO have been vacant since tainted CEO Vussy Mahlangu left in 2019 and the departure of COO Basani Baloyi after accusing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of "serious and ongoing violations of the Constitution".

Nhleko, who has been at a loose end since being shuffled out of his Cabinet post in 2017, is clearly seeking gainful and meaningful employment in the government sector.

Which might explain why in December 2019 he approached Daily Maverick demanding that we take down a story we had published on 27...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.