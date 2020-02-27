South Africa: War of Words Erupts Over Mashaba and the DA's Legacy in Johannesburg

26 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

After serious allegations were made by Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo against former mayor Herman Mashaba and his Democratic Alliance-led administration, the DA has fought back, rebutting the allegations.

"We concede that no government can be perfect, but it's not perfection that we expect from the current ANC administration, but rather honesty," said the Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg caucus leader, Funzela Ngobeni, on 26 February 2020.

Ngobeni, joined by other DA councillors, said that when the DA lost power after Herman Mashaba's resignation as mayor in November 2019, they "left the City in a better stage than it has ever been".

"Over the course of the last three years we achieved many successes," Ngobeni said, "which brought about real transformation in the lives of millions of Johannesburg residents."

However, the DA believes that these successes have been tainted by the recent allegations made by newly elected mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Makhubo claimed at a briefing on 19 February that the DA-led administration brought the City to financial collapse and created an environment of maladministration that has allowed fraud and corruption to thrive.

Makhubo highlighted three "immediate threats" that he believes were a result of "populist policies and decision-making" which rendered the City...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.