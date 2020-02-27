South Africa: War of Words Erupts Over Mashaba and the DA's Legacy in Johannesburg

analysis

After serious allegations were made by Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo against former mayor Herman Mashaba and his Democratic Alliance-led administration, the DA has fought back, rebutting the allegations.

"We concede that no government can be perfect, but it's not perfection that we expect from the current ANC administration, but rather honesty," said the Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg caucus leader, Funzela Ngobeni, on 26 February 2020.

Ngobeni, joined by other DA councillors, said that when the DA lost power after Herman Mashaba's resignation as mayor in November 2019, they "left the City in a better stage than it has ever been".

"Over the course of the last three years we achieved many successes," Ngobeni said, "which brought about real transformation in the lives of millions of Johannesburg residents."

However, the DA believes that these successes have been tainted by the recent allegations made by newly elected mayor Geoff Makhubo.

Makhubo claimed at a briefing on 19 February that the DA-led administration brought the City to financial collapse and created an environment of maladministration that has allowed fraud and corruption to thrive.

Makhubo highlighted three "immediate threats" that he believes were a result of "populist policies and decision-making" which rendered the City...