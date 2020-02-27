South Africa: Former SABC CEO Claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng Served Multichoice's Interests On Digital Migration

analysis

Damning testimony about MultiChoice's role in blocking government policy over digital migration has continued to be heard by the Zondo Commission. Former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo claimed that ex-COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng acted in support of the media giant's interests at the state broadcaster.

Former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo has told the Zondo Commission that the SABC was effectively robbed of potential billions in digital revenue thanks to the support pay-TV giant MultiChoice received in protecting its commercial territory.

Testifying before the State Capture inquiry for the second time, Mokhobo said she had "raised very sharply her discomfort" with the tabling by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former SABC board chair Ellen Tshabalala of a non-encryption stance as the official position of the SABC.

If the state broadcaster had acted in accordance with government policy on digital migration, the SABC would have been able to provide subscription-based programming via encrypted set-top boxes to South African consumers. But Motsoeneng, in particular, bullied SABC executives into adopting a position against encryption - ensuring that MultiChoice's dominance of the pay-TV market would remain unchallenged.

Mokhobo said that Motsoeneng and Tshabalala had meetings on the encryption issue which were "held entirely in secret"....