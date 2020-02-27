South Africa: Former SABC CEO Claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng Served Multichoice's Interests On Digital Migration

27 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Damning testimony about MultiChoice's role in blocking government policy over digital migration has continued to be heard by the Zondo Commission. Former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo claimed that ex-COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng acted in support of the media giant's interests at the state broadcaster.

Former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo has told the Zondo Commission that the SABC was effectively robbed of potential billions in digital revenue thanks to the support pay-TV giant MultiChoice received in protecting its commercial territory.

Testifying before the State Capture inquiry for the second time, Mokhobo said she had "raised very sharply her discomfort" with the tabling by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former SABC board chair Ellen Tshabalala of a non-encryption stance as the official position of the SABC.

If the state broadcaster had acted in accordance with government policy on digital migration, the SABC would have been able to provide subscription-based programming via encrypted set-top boxes to South African consumers. But Motsoeneng, in particular, bullied SABC executives into adopting a position against encryption - ensuring that MultiChoice's dominance of the pay-TV market would remain unchallenged.

Mokhobo said that Motsoeneng and Tshabalala had meetings on the encryption issue which were "held entirely in secret"....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.