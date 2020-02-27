South Africa: Slurs, Slander and Slang - the Red Overalls' Racist Insults Need to Be Called Out for What They Are

27 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ashwin Desai

Once again at SONA 2020, one of the red overalls kept referring to Pravin Gordhan by his middle name, Jamnadas, similar to 'jananda', a slang word for 'Indian'. Among the gangsters and prison numbers, it is a deliberate racial insult, one rung lower than the 'c' word.

What's in a name? To the EFF, clearly a lot. Once again at SONA 2020, one of the red overalls kept referring to Pravin Gordhan by his middle name, Jamnadas, while the rest of the gang, on cue, burst out laughing. Mondli Makhanya, City Press Editor, tells us that:

"The EFF wants us to believe that its attacks on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are based on principle and political difference. Yet everything in the party's language and behaviour reeks of racial antipathy and suspicion of Indian South Africans. The latest iteration of this, which the EFF seems to find funny, is its reference to Gordhan as Jamnadas. Although this is his second name, it doesn't take a neurosurgeon to work out that the EFF is playing with the term "jananda", a slang word for "Indian". So each time an EFF parliamentarian says "Honourable Jamnadas", they are really snottily calling him "Honourable Indian'."...

