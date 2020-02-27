South Africa: By the Time the Analysts Noticed, We Were On the Road to Recovery

26 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Helen Zille

Stephen Grootes misses the mark when he describes the Democratic Alliance as a crumbling, divided house. Here's why.

There is a point, deep in the ocean, where the tide turns. It takes time before the waves begin to roll higher onto the beach. And longer still for the tidal swell to move up the estuary into the lagoon and the river beyond.

This is a useful analogy for politics. Those of us at the deepest point, where political forces exert maximum gravitational pull on a party's fortunes, feel the tide turning long before the commentariat notices. They sit far up the estuary, on the bank, without a tide table, trying to spot the direction of the current.

No wonder they get it wrong so often.

I was reminded of this again when I read Stephen Grootes' analysis "A house divided cannot stand: DA's fragmenting problem", Daily Maverick 25 February.

He bases his conclusions on polling that is three months old. If a week is a long time in politics, 12 weeks is an eternity. Certainly long enough for the tide to turn.

Going even further back, Grootes pegs the DA's high-water mark at 2016, when Mmusi Maimane, the DA's former...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.