South Africa: By the Time the Analysts Noticed, We Were On the Road to Recovery

opinion

Stephen Grootes misses the mark when he describes the Democratic Alliance as a crumbling, divided house. Here's why.

There is a point, deep in the ocean, where the tide turns. It takes time before the waves begin to roll higher onto the beach. And longer still for the tidal swell to move up the estuary into the lagoon and the river beyond.

This is a useful analogy for politics. Those of us at the deepest point, where political forces exert maximum gravitational pull on a party's fortunes, feel the tide turning long before the commentariat notices. They sit far up the estuary, on the bank, without a tide table, trying to spot the direction of the current.

No wonder they get it wrong so often.

I was reminded of this again when I read Stephen Grootes' analysis "A house divided cannot stand: DA's fragmenting problem", Daily Maverick 25 February.

He bases his conclusions on polling that is three months old. If a week is a long time in politics, 12 weeks is an eternity. Certainly long enough for the tide to turn.

Going even further back, Grootes pegs the DA's high-water mark at 2016, when Mmusi Maimane, the DA's former...