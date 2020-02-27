Uganda - Bobi Wine Takes On Yoweri Museveni With His Songs of Freedom

opinion

A slap across the face saw a Ugandan reggae superstar swap the stage for the political podium... a decision which continues to cost him, but also galvanises him to action.

Bobi Wine's Twitter account made for gruesome viewing this week. He posted a picture of the blood-soaked corpse of Dan Kyeyune with the words: "What a country! What a time! This evening as we returned from the burial of Ritah Nabukenya who was murdered by police yesterday, police & LDU shot at the crowd of people who were waving at me. Dan Kyeyune died on spot, others sustained severe injuries. It is totally dark here."

Wine's Twitter account has half a million followers. They used to follow him for his music, now they follow his campaign to pull Uganda back from the abyss as Yoweri Museveni's 34-year-old presidency veers towards repression.

In an interview a week earlier in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, Wine used a portable Bluetooth speaker to play his new song, United Forces of Change.

He mouths the words: "All of us must come together again, united forces of change - the only way we are going to get a liberation."

Wine is disarmingly frank. "I'm...