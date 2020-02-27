Nigeria: NOC Appointed Agent, Beniston Unveils 2020 Olympics Ticketing Timeline

27 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, appointed Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games ticketing agent, Daniel Beniston of Kingdom Sports Group yesterday unveiled to Nigerians the ticketing timeline for the games.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Founder and Managing Director of Kingdom Sports who reiterated his organisation's desire to get as many Nigerians as possible to be among the crowd to cheer and support Team Nigeria in Tokyo, said the website of Kingdom Sports Group will be opened as from 7am on Monday, March 16 for the final phase of the ticket sales for Tokyo 2020.

"We will launch final phase of ticketing programme on Monday 7: 00am, Nigeria time, March 16. The website will be open for people who want to buy tickets or are interested in coming to us to sign so that we can help them with tickets and hotel room or assist them with recommendation for visa applications.

"Having a ticket does not necessary guarantee you a visa to Tokyo. You still need to apply for visa through the Japanese embassy in Nigeria.

"We launched the ticket sales programme last year in line with Tokyo 2020 timeline. The tickets are quite affordable and when the first phase was launched in June last year, we had applications from 35 countries including Nigeria and we also had a winning percentage of about 6% of the people that applied for the tickets," he said.

Baniston who disclosed that his organisation has over 2,500 different types of tickets available for the games added that the packages are categorised into Three-Star, Four-Star and Five-Star including accommodation and event tickets across different categories.

He also said the tickets are highly controlled by the Tokyo 2020 organisers and the international Olympics Committee (IOC) and there won't be room for resale or transfer to another person.

