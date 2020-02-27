Zimbabwe: Workers Give Nod to ZCTU-Led Demos

27 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has ended its consultative tour of the Matabeleland region where most workers were in agreement with the proposed holding of an industrial action in response to government's continued failure to address the country's worsening economic situation.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, ZCTU President Peter Mutasa said workers and community leaders in the southern region of the country had granted the union's leadership the green-light to urgently organise a "sustained" nationwide demonstration.

"We received permission to organise a set of sustained crippling actions, which must not be ceased until government and business resolve the currency problems, which have seen the value of salaries depreciating at lighting speed," he said.

Mutasa said workers who were consulted expressed disappointment over the manner with which government was treating them.

He highlighted that morale was at its lowest as workers are enduring long hours in transport queues only to earn eroded salaries.

"Most of them wake up at 4am everyday to catch a ride on the subsidised ZUPCO buses and in the evening, they arrive home around 10 pm. They have also reached a point where they can nolonger afford just two decent meals a day on top of failing to send their children to school," he said.

According to a copy of the Memorandum dated February 20 2020, the labour organ will be on a national tour from 25 February 2020 to March 5 2020 where stakeholders across its structures will be consulted.

Consultations will also be held in Masvingo, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Mutare and Harare.

The engagements come at a time when Zimbabwe is going through its worst economic crisis in 10 years, which has seen inflation surging to an estimated plus 500%, eroding salaries which have been maintained at the 1:1 on Zimbabwe -dollar against the US$ value.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.