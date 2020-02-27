Namibia Prioritizes Gender Parity As a Means of Address Historical Imbalances and Injustices - Geingob

The President, HE Hage Geingob, on Wednesday told delegates that Namibia prioritizes the issue of gender parity as a means of addressing historical imbalances and injustices towards women.

The Head of State stated this in his keynote address at the 10th Pan African Women's Organization (PAWO) Congress Wednesday in Windhoek, under the theme; "Accelerate African Women's Action towards Achieving Sustainable Economic Development within the context of the UN Agenda 2030 and AU Agenda 2063".

"In the spirit of "No Namibian must feel left out", we recognize that poverty eradication is not possible if we leave our female population behind," he said.

Women constitute half of our population and in this regard, Namibia has benefited from the SWAPO Party's internal reform of its party-list system, to include, 50/50 representation of men and women," he added.

According to Geingob, the top four in Namibia's government also reflect 50/50 representation with our first female Prime Minister and a female Deputy Prime Minister.

"Furthermore, women occupy strategic portfolios such as International Relations and Cooperation and the higher and lower education portfolios," he added.

Geingob said the Congress is being held in a year that is highly significant as the year 2020 marks the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action, a women's advancement blueprint, to which the women of Africa have made a significant contribution.

Geingob also noted that women's empowerment can no longer be a dream but a reality.

"Women empowerment can no longer be a goal but a daily practice. We must no longer talk of women empowerment but we must walk the path of women empowerment," he added.

According to Geingob with this in mind, it is crucial that the activities of PAWO are geared to empower women, give them the initiative to become productive and healthy citizens of Africa.

"In the same vein, let us not forget that the girl-child is the African woman of tomorrow. Therefore, her needs and aspirations should be integral to the activities of PAWO," he added.

Geingob meanwhile said to harness Africa's demographic dividend, then we must ensure the full inclusion of women by continuing to call for greater agency, voice, and power throughout the private and political arenas.