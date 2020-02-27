Cameroon-Huawei - Strategic Partnership Agreement Lauded

Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on February 25, 2020 had an evaluation audience with the General Manager of Huawei-Cameroon, Du Yin.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute and the General Manager of Huawei-Cameroon, Du Yin during Star Building discussions in Yaounde on February 25, 2020 appreciated the implementation of the strategic partnership agreement in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in Cameroon signed with the company in Beijing, China on September 3, 2018. The General Manager of Huawei-Cameroon said that after expressing satisfaction at the positive results obtained, Prime Minister Dion Ngute appreciated the contribution in Huawei in the construction of telecommunications infrastructure as Cameroon's strategic partner in digital economy. The contribution, he said, is also demonstrated is Huawei's social commitment and citizenship responsibility in Cameroon, especially in the transfer of competences in ICTs to young Cameroonians in universities. The Prime Minister, he said, stated that at the era of digitisation, Cameroon was delighted to have Huawei as a strategic partner in the ICTs sector and appreciated the commitment of the company to transfer competences to Cameroonian youths within the framework of the programme "HUAWEI ICTs Academy." On the concrete implementation of the partnership agreement, Du Yin disclosed that in the past years, Huawei has trained 1,000 students in Cameroon and some have had ICT certificates. He said they have three steps to carry out ICTs training programmes in Cameroon, such as ICTs Academy and ICTs competition. He said they would send top talents to the African region and China to compete and this would encourage them to study hard. In April 2020, he further disclosed, some top talents would be sent to Egypt to take part in ICTs competition. He also mentioned projects in the domains of human resources training, digital transformation for the industries, among others.