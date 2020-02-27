Nigeria: Boko Haram - IDPs Protest Food Shortage in Adamawa

27 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Iro Dan Fulani

Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in two camps in Adamawa State, on Wednesday, stormed the state capital, Yola, to protest shortage of food supply to them by the federal government for nearly four months.

The IDPs who took their protest to the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Jimeta, said they had not received supplies from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the federal government agency charged with supplying their food, in the last four months.

Their representatives who travelled to Yola from their camps in Fufore, said there were over 1,000 affected displaced persons in the camp .

The spokesman of the protesting IDPs, Umar Bakura, said, "For the past four months, we have not received any food from NEMA. Among us are children, elderly people and orphans.

"President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene; he should evacuate us back to our respective local government areas in Borno State," Mr Umar pleaded.

He explained that he and other leaders of the IDPs had complained 'severally' to NEMA but got no result.

Boko Haram IDPs Protests Food ShortageIn Adamawa

Mr Umar had earlier explained that the IDPs in Fufore, mostly Borno indigenes, were forced from their ancestral homes by Boko Haram insurgents.

NEMA reacts

When contacted on the phone, the acting Operational Officer of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba states, Midala Anuhu, said the IDPs lied as it supplied food to the camp in December (2019).

"We have forwarded their case to our headquarters in Abuja and we are still waiting for the approval," he said, assuring that (another) supply would be made soon as approval is received.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.