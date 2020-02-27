Rwanda: Mbungo Appointed Rayon Head Coach

RAYON Sports have appointed former AS Kigali and Police coach André Casa Mbungo as their new manager on a short-term deal - till end of the 2019/2020 season.

Mbungo, 52, assumes the hot seat at the Blues two months after former head coach, Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, was fired following a disappointing 2-0 loss to ten-man APR on match-15 of the Rwanda Premier League.

In an interview with Jean Paul Nkurunziza, the club' spokesperson, on Wednesday, he revealed to Times Sport that Mbungo's ultimate task in his short spell is to guide Rayon to both the league and Peace Cup titles. Upon satisfactory results, the contract is subject to extension.

Despite many offers he reportedly received, Mbungo has been on break since last October when he parted company with Kenyan giants AFC Leopards, alleging that the club had failed to pay him - salary and allowances - for a long period of time.

Ever since, Mbungo had emerged as the odds-on favourite for the head coach job at Rayon. The 52-year old having previously won Peace Cup titles with two different sides; AS Kigali (2013) and Police (2015), the only manager to ever do so.

He is the only Rwandan coach to ever win a major trophy in local football without coaching Rayon Sports and APR since late Capt. (Rtd) Jean Marie Ntagwabira guided now-defunct Atraco to the 2007-08 league title.

Having embarked on his coaching career in 1994, Mbungo has handled lower division clubs as well as top tier sides; including SC Kiyovu (twice), Police (twice) and AS Kigali. He also served in the national team; first as assistant coach, and then as interim head coach.

Mbungo holds a CAF A coaching badge and is certified as Fifa international physical trainer.

The celebrated coach's first competitive match in the dugout will be the away clash against Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium, on match-day 21 of the topflight league next week.