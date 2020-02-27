Sudan Women Want Greater Role in Juba Negotiations

26 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — Three Sudanese women advocacy groups presented a memorandum to the government negotiating delegation in Juba yesterday. They wish to play a bigger role in the peace negotiations, and especially in the implementation of the peace agreement.

The memorandum of the women's groups contains 28 points. It states that the conflicts and wars in Sudan affected women the most.

Spokeswoman Sara Mousa said that her delegation was composed of 19 women and represented the No to Women Oppression Initiative, the Sudanese Women's Union and several other civil society organisations.

She called the meeting with the government delegation "fruitful", and said that many opinions and views on how to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace were exchanged.

Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Sovereign Council and spokesman for the government negotiation team in Juba, affirmed his government's support for women's groups in Sudan. He stressed that the peace agreement, that is to be reached soon, will address all the country's issues and women's issues in particular.

He also said that the memorandum of the women advocacy groups will contribute to "push others towards reaching a peace agreement soon".

He pointed out that the meeting also focused on the issues of women living as displaced or refugee, and how to provide adequate guarantees and security so they can return to their areas of origin, and contribute to building Sudan.

