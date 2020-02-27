Sudan: Popular Congress Party Protest in Khartoum

Khartoum — Members and supporters of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) carried out a demonstration in front of the offices of the Public Prosecution in Khartoum yesterday. They protested against the continued imprisonment of its leaders, including the party's Secretary-General Dr Ali El Haj, and Ibrahim Sanousi, head of the party's Shura Council.

The PCP leaders were arrested in November and December last year. They are held pending an investigation into the overthrow of the democratic government in 1989.

The protestors demanded that they will be released or tried. They held banners saying "Where is the Rule of Law?" and "Where are the freedoms?".

PCP leading member Baroud Sandal stressed that Ali El Haj's and Ibrahim Sanousi's are in bad health, and that they both recently received treatment.

He claimed that the past three months should be sufficient for the Public Prosecution to collect evidence on the charges the PCP leaders face.

