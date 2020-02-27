Sudan: Khartoum Demo Damns Ethiopian Dam

26 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Activists from Blue Nile state organised a protest vigil in front of the Council of Ministers offices in Khartoum yesterday. They point to the dangers posed by the construction of the Renaissance Dam in the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, such as low water levels in the river as the reservoir fills up.

The vigil, in which a number of activist groups participated, called for an end to negotiations on the Renaissance Dam. They want Sudan and Ethiopia to adhere to the results of previous negotiations.

Ethiopia started building the Renaissance Dam in 2011 without consulting Egypt or Sudan. Colonial treaties give Egypt a veto on any project upstream that would affect its water levels. Ethiopia, which was not party to these treaties, does not feel bound by these documents.

The Blue Nile provides 85 per cent of all the water in the Nile. Negotiations on how quickly Ethiopia will fill the dam's reservoir have been going on for years.

When completed the 145-metre-high and 1.8-kilometre-long Renaissance Dam will be the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa. Sudan is expected to profit from the electricity that the dam will generate.

The Blue Nile state protestors in Khartoum also demanded the dismissal of the Minister of Irrigation, involvement of the people in Blue Nile state in the file, and compensation for environmental and social damages.

Water Authority

Employees of the Khartoum State Water Authority organised a protest in front of the Council of Ministers offices yesterday as well. They demanded the appointment of a new general manager and condemned corruption within the authority. They also don't want to the authority to fall under the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The participants in the rally warned of the consequences of not properly maintaining the authority's wells, and for not preparing properly for water pollution in the summer. They accused parties within the authority of using shortages of water to bring down the transitional government.

They threatened to engage in a strike if their demands are not met.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.