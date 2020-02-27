Libya: More 116 Stranded Nigerians Arrive From Libya

27 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Latifat Opoola

One hundred and sixteen Nigerian nationals brought back from Tripoli, Libya, yesterday by the International Organization on Migration in an effort facilitated by the Nigerian Embassy in Tripoli.

Among those repatriated were illegal migrants and those trafficked.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said they were expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, on-board a Buraq Air flight at 9:40pm Nigerian time.

The returnees were expected to be received on arrival by officials of relevant government agencies.

